Eight people have been arrested in series of raids as part of police investigations into scam text messages.

Officers from a City of London and Metropolitan Police unit executed warrants during dawn raids in London, Coventry, Birmingham and Colchester.

They arrested eight men on suspicion of fraud, for allegedly sending fake texts asking people to pay a fee to retrieve a Royal Mail parcel.

Seven of those arrested have been released under investigation while one man has been charged and remains in custody.

The scam messages, known as “smishing” texts, steal the victim’s bank details by getting them to follow a link to a fake version of a website.

Investigators recovered stolen bank details and devices suspected of being used to send the messages during raids.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, head of the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit, said: “The success of these operations shows how through our close collaboration with Royal Mail, the financial services sector and mobile phone networks we are cracking down on the criminals ruthlessly targeting the public.

“Ongoing investigations are now underway and we will continue to work together to bring those committing smishing scams to justice.”

Banks have previously warned customers about a surge in scams during the pandemic.