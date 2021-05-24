Police in the Northern Region have arrested two suspected criminals with AK-47 rifle and pump action gun loaded with ammunition in Tamale.

The officers also retrieved police bulletproof jacket and suspect that the criminals were planning to renew Bagliga Dakpemyili chieftaincy conflict.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Atibilla, briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Tamale, Monday afternoon, said they were on a joint police operation responding to a chieftaincy crisis at Bagliga Dakpemyili when they made the arrest.

According to him, the suspects; Andani Yakubu Wahid, 30, and Alhaji Abdul Salam Sobo were arrested with one AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, a pump action gun loaded with five carriages and police bulletproof jacket at Bagliga Dakpemyili.

He added that, the suspects were intercepted in a Hyundai Santa car with registration number GW 3225 -16 at the village and the security arrested them.

According to DCOP Atibila, investigation revealed that, the suspects were recruited by Yapalisi Naa of Vitting, Alhaji Aminu Stubs to escort a newly installed chief from Banvum to the village.

The two suspects laid ambush with the weapon on the only road leading to the village to attack opponents of the chieftaincy divide. The joint police team chanced on them and arrested them.

The registration number of the AK-47 rifle has been erased but it’s suspected to be police property.

The police has arrested the said Yapalisi Naa to help in investigation, while search in his house produced an empty AK-47 magazine was found in his wardrobe, one local made sword and a jack knife found in the room.