Scores of residents thronged the streets of Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region to welcome Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole to his hometown.

The rapper, born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, has been away for three years after his music career kicked off.

However, he decided to return to his roots to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and his people over the weekend.

The residents, particularly the youth, who could not hide their joy rushed out to follow him amid chanting his name.

The Don’t be late hitmaker, who was beside himself with joy, welcomed them with open arms.

Watch the video attached for more: