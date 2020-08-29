Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole, had an unfortunate fall on the first night of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The 2020 edition has been segmented into three days which started from Friday, August 28 and will run through Saturday, August 29 and finally climax on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

The ‘Don’t be late’ hitmaker, to the surprise of many, appeared on stage in a shopping trolley.

Ready for an electrifying performance, he decided to move out of the trolley to thrill patrons of the virtual concert.

Just when he got out of the trolley to sing his ‘Atwei’ song, he tripped off the stage.

However, he was quick to save himself from embarrassment and managed to put on a poker face and continued with his performance.

Watch the video below: