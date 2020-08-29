The Kwaebibirem Rural Bank at a ceremony on August 27, 2020, presented 12 Luojia tricycles to customers at its headquarters at Asuom in the Eastern region.

Presenting the tricycles to customers of the bank, the General Manager of the bank, Michael Agyeibi Agyekum, said this will help farmers to convey their farm produce to the market. In addition to transporting farm produce, the General Manager explained that he was enthused the bank was helping to create employment for the youth in its operational areas.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary customers of the bank, Nana Emmanuel Tei, expressed appreciation to the bank for helping to alleviate the farmer’s burden, especially moving palm fruits, maize and cocoa to buying centres.

On behalf of the farmers, Mr Tei assured the bank that they would work hard to pay any loan for the tricycles.

Speaking on behalf of the Board Chairman, Carlos Ahenkorah, whose initiative the tricycle loans are being enforced by the bank, a Director of the bank, Ernest Ampofo, noted the growing demand for more of the tricycles and assured customers that the bank would continue to support them with products of this nature. He encouraged the customers to buy more shares to help the bank to do more for them.

The General Manager of Kwaebibirem Rural Bank, Michael Agyeibi Agyekum, handing over some of the tricycles to farmers