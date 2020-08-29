Rapper Eno Barony has been adjudged best performer by many social media users on the first night of the three-day packed event, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020.

The rapper’s dramatic entrance matched no other. She transcended into an wild state to prove her rapper prowess at the podium.

With her pink wig and overall black attire, the Queen of Rap proved she didn’t come to play when it got to her turn to perform to the virtual world.

The five-minute performance has since been the talk of the town with many comparing her talent to that of the dominant male rappers who have cemented their names across the country.

Watch the original video below: