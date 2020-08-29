The 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards kicked off virtually after it was postponed indefinitely in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The night saw awesome performances from musicians like Kofi Mole, Sista Afia, Fameye, Ras Kukuu and Afrobeats star Kelvyn Boy among others who graced the podium to entertain fans in their homes.

The 2020 edition has been segmented into three days which started from Friday, August 28 and will run through Saturday, August 29 and finally climax on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

The atmosphere looked dead unlike past events where fans had the opportunity to join their favourite musicians and entertainment players under one roof.

Below is the list of winners for the first night:

1. Instrumentalist Of The Year –––Winner: Emmanuel Bludo

2. Male Vocalist Of The Year ––– Winner: MOG Music

3. Female Vocalist Of The Year ––– Winner: Celestine Donkor

4. Songwriter Of The Year ––– Winner: Kofi Kinaata

5. Record Of The Year ––– Winner: Okyeame Kwame

6. Best Music Video Of The Year ––– Winner: Cina Soul

7. Best Music Group Of The Year ––– Winner: DopeNation

8. Producer Of The Year ––– Winner: M.O.G Beatz

9. African Act Of The Year ––– Winner: Burna Boy

10. Best International Collaboration Of The Year ––– Winner: Sarkodie ft. Rudeboy (Lucky)

11. Best Traditional Group of the Year – ‘Tesa’ Cultural Troupe