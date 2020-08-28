Actress Vicky Zugah has indicated that one of her regrets in life was campaigning for a certain political party some years back.

While speaking in a radio interview, the actress revealed that she vigorously campaigned for the said political party because of the promises they made.

She, however, recounted that after her efforts, the political party completely forgot about her when it secured power during the elections.

As a result, the actress indicated that she was not going to repeat that mistake but make sure she benefits from her campaign services.

According to her, she would first consider the message and also consider the money that she must receive if she decides to campaign for another political party.

She, however, added a caveat, saying she must first get paid before she even decides to start the campaign.

While recounting the whole incident, she decided to remain tight-lipped about the political party she was referring to or even the election year that was being talked about.