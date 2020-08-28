The National Identification Authority (NIA) has ingeniously developed news ways Ghanaians can register for their national identification cards, the Ghana Card.

The new innovative ways, developed by the Authority, are borne out of the need to avoid long queues at registration centres.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, Head of Corporate Affairs for the NIA, Francis Palmdeti, enumerated three ways Ghanaians can register for a Ghana Card.

According to him, office workers can opt to be registered in the comfort of their offices and workplaces by the Authority for GHC100 only.

On the other hand, Ghanaians, who wish to be registered in their homes, will be given the privilege of doing so but would have to pay GHC150 per person registered in the household.

Another way Ghanaians can get registered is at the Authority’s premium centres setup across the country. At these premium centres, registrants are to pay GHC 250 to acquire their Ghana Card.

Mr Palmdeti, speaking further on the show, noted that the Authority had printed some 14.4 million Ghana Cards and distributed 11.3 million of them.

The NIA is currently undertaking a mop-up exercise across the regions in the country after it failed to meet its target of registering at least 80 per cent of people in each region in its mass registration exercise.