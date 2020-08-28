Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Asem, has got social media buzzing with his version of the ‘Putuu’ freestyle.

In a video, Asem is seen doing his own version of the ‘Putuu’ freestyle while standing on a football pitch.

Asem flawlessly delivers some good bars in the song and also brought out his own chorus of his ‘Putuu’ freestyle. Sharing the video on Twitter, Asem wrote:

“Had to catch a vibe on this one, Stonebwoy ‘Putuu Freestyle’ ASEM MIX NANA TUTU MAGICIANOut Now.#TuesdayVibes #TuesdayMotivation #Asem #AsemMusic #Magician #OutNow #WeatherChannel #Ep #ComingSoon #MusicalKing #Nyc #London #Paris #Accra #Lagos ASEM.” However reacting to the video, the ‘Putuu’ man himself, Stonebwoy who appeared impressed with Asem’s effort, tweeted BLAZZZZZZZING.”

Watch the video below: