Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport in the President Akufo-Addo administration has pleaded with the people of Central Region to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) four more years to build the Cape Coast airport since the four years they were given is not enough.

“We came to office in 2016 and we had a social contract with the people of this country. The Vice President said it today that the manifesto that we promised the people of this country, we’ve delivered about 80% of our infrastructure promise.”

He continued “We have the goodwill to tell Ghanaians that we’ll do it that’s why the President is saying that the four years is not enough to do whatever that he has done. But per the performance we’ve put up we need another four years to complete what we’ve started.”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently said there is a stronger economic case for building an airport in Cape Coast, the regional capital of the Central Region, than there was for building the Ho Airport.

Dr Bawumia made the comment while addressing the opposition raised by some critics to the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2020 Manifesto promise to build an airport for Cape Coast.

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who is a cabinet minister and hails from Dominase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region made this statement at the NPP Manifesto launch in Cape Coast.

He added “I can tell you that if we haven’t done anything we wouldn’t make the promise to the people of this country. What we need is four more years for Nana to build the Cape Coast Airport.”