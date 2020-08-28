Music producer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has issued as stern warning to entertainment critic, Emmanuel Barnes, also known as Mr Logic.

According to him, Mr Logic is consciously attacking every artiste that he produces under the unbrella of his music record label.

Taking to social media to register his displeasure, Bullet didn’t mince words:

Mr logic sorry Mr f**lish, stop attacking every artiste I produce. You started with Ebony and now you’ve centered your hatred attention on Wendyshayofficial [SIC].

Instead of you to go out there and make money, you are always on radio talking ……….that is why you are so poor. @Wendyshayofficial can feed you and your entire generation.