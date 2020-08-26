Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has pledged to donate over 4,000 laptops to students who are currently enrolled in tertiary institutions located in the Ayawaso West constituency.

Giving out the details of his kind gesture on social media, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Constituency said he will start giving them out in September 2020.

He wrote: Good news for tertiary students in Ayawaso West constituency. From September 2020, my plan is to give out over 4,000 Free laptops to tertiary students. #idey4u #tertiarypolicy #qualityeducation.

MORE: