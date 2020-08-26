Actress Nadia Buari and her daughter have caused a stir in their latest video on social media.

The video, sighted on Instagram, captured mother and daughter in a phootshoot which the latter directed.

The little girl in the adorable video was teaching her mum how to pose so she takes her photos.

The forever young mother of four patiently obeyed her new director to ensure she gets her perfect shots.

Posting the video, the screen goddess penned a heartfelt message to describe her children with a love emoji.

ALSO READ:

“My greatest masterpiece. My Children! ❤️,” her caption read.

Watch the video below: