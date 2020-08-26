Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has given clarity to the kind of harbour to be built in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), during its manifesto launch, promised to embark on two main infrastructural investments in the Central region if re-elected into power.

During his address at the launch of the party’s manifesto, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that the NPP will construct an airport and a harbour in the Central region.

But there is growing debate on the kind of harbour the party is promising to build in the fishing community.

Addressing this issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the Information Minister said Cape Coast will get a fishing harbour.

He noted that the harbour will boost commercial activities in the area and also generate revenue.

The Information Minister bemoaned how people are questioning the feasibility of the project when a similar promise was made as far back as 1997 by late President Atta Mills.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah assured all the things promised by the NPP will be brought to reality.