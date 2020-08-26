Hundreds of Residents of Dome-Faase in the Ga South Municipality have deserted their homes after armed soldiers stormed the community.

This follows an attack on military men by a group of unidentified men and community leaders over a long-standing land dispute.

Chief of Obom traditional area in the Obom Domeabra Municipality, Nii Addo Omankrado, who made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the town has now turned into a ghost town because residents have fled the town to surrounding villages following the incident.

He said few women and children were the only ones left in the community.

Military invade Obom Domeabra after attacks

“The issue is very bad. There is heavy military presence at Obom and I can tell you the case has really caused a lot of trouble. Now there is no one in the town. People have fled the town,” he said.

Reports indicate that over 300 soldiers have besieged the town in an attempt to arrest civilians who assaulted the soldiers in a land conflict.

Videos of the assault circulating on social media show the soldiers slashed with machete in the head with their uniforms ripped apart.

Listen to audio above: