Two military men have been wounded with two civilians sustaining gunshot wounds in a fight over land at Dome Faase near Obom in the Greater Accra region.

According to the residents, the military men were deployed to the area to protect a parcel of land alleged to belong to the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa.

However, the residents insisted the military presence was causing fear and panic and demonstrated against the landowner in a bid to evict the personnel.

The military men explained they were on official duties after they were dispatched by the Army Headquarters, but the residents ignored them and started assaulting the two officers.

Additionally, they said they informed the leader they had already sought permission before parading on the land and were expecting a dialogue on how to resolve the minor conflict.

One of the military men, identified as Asarado Clement, said they started firing warning shots when tension arose to scare the protesters, but the plans backfired and they received more beatings.