Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has defended the feasibility of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 manifesto which was launched on August 22.

The policies, among many others, focus on developing Cape Coast by providing an airport and harbour, as well as one hospital in the Western region and scraping off guarantors as requirement for student loans.

However, some ‘doubting Thomases’ have questioned the fulfillment of the 192 promises the Akufo-Addo-led NPP have placed before Ghanaians.

In a counter rebuttal, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah insisted that the Cape Coast airport and harbour would by all means be built to shame ‘haters’.

He explained the transport development is not to score political points but to bring relief to travelers, over 310,000 tourists and students who school in the region.

He revealed that as far back as 1997, there was such a plan and if late Prof. Atta Mills spoke about conducting feasibility studies, then the NPP can bring the plan into reality.

ALSO SEE

Speaking on other policies, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah insisted that the party’s record will speak for itself, and even worse, the NPP will always be ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress in terms of development.

To him, most of President Akufo-Addo’s promises since 2008 have seen the light of day, and pertinent is the implementation of the Free Senior High School, making him the best to be entrusted with the responsibility of developing the country.

He also made reference to the COVID-19 free light, water bills, food and reduction of taxes as some capabilities of President Akufo-Addo which cement the fact that he can achieve every promise in the manifesto.