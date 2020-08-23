Government will construct a new harbour and an airport in the Central regional capital, Cape Coast if given another four-year mandate in the upcoming December elections, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed.

Speaking at the manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, the Vice President said it was very important that the Central region got its own airport to help with tourism and the development of the country.

“We are going to build a new harbour and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical…that the Central region gets its own airport,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President also said the NPP government has fulfilled 80 percent of promises made during the electioneering period.