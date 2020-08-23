Ghana football legend, Tony Yeboah, has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to brand football well to attract sponsors.

Football in the past years has struggled to land sponsors due to the low patronage of the game.

And according to the legend, football in the country has depleted to a level that it will require at least five years to get it back on track.

The former Leeds United striker appealed to all stakeholders in the game to offer their support to the Kurt Okraku-led administration as they seek to return Ghana football to its glorious days.

“If we package our football well, we’ll get sponsors,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“It’s difficult for those running football now because people are no longer interested in Ghana football.

“It’s hard to fill stadium now because people prefer the foreign leagues.

“We should support those in charge now because Ghana football is dead. It will take time for the revive it so let us support.

“We should give them at least five years to restart everything,” he added.