Controversial Ghanaian entertainment personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has shared an adorable picture of herself and her father.

According to Yen.com, this is the first time Afia Schwarzenegger has made a public post of herself and her adorable father.

In the photo, she is seen hugging her father like a little girl in the arms of her father. Her dad also appeared extremely excited and also held her tight with a big smile on his face.

From the photo, Afia Schwarzenegger looked so much like her father that no one needed to be told that that was her father. Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Forever my daddy’s baby….love u so much Kwaa Agyei.”