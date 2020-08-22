Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, has given his expectations of the yet-to-be-launched 2020 manifesto of the NPP.

Speaking to Adom News prior to the launching of the manifesto, Chairman Wontumi said he expects the 2020 manifesto to be a ‘Ghana manifesto.’

“I expect the manifesto to be a Ghana manifesto because Ghana is more important than all the various political parties, the manifesto should be something that would help all Ghanaians like the Free Senior High School,” he said.

He also expressed his wish to see tertiary education in the country made free like senior high education.

The NPP today, August 22 is launching its 2020 manifesto at the University of Cape Coast under the theme Leadership of service, protecting our progress and transforming Ghana for all.