General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has scolded the entire leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the delay in launching its manifesto.

He said although the NDC announced that its manifesto was ready two months ago, the party has still not launched it because it wants to copy from the NPP.

“The NDC is waiting to steal ideas from the governing NPP, reason why they haven’t launched yet. They announced two months ago that their manifesto is ready but they have not been able to launch, Obviously they are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy as usual, since they have no original ideas. Well, we have launched so they are free to copy,” he said.

He made this known at the launch of the party’s manifesto for the 2020 general election.

To him, their second manifesto will seek to consolidate the gains “we have made with the economy. The people of Ghana know that when we promise we deliver.”

He said when it comes to delivery of manifesto promises the Akufo-Addo government has no match.

The event is taking place at the University of Cape Coast in the Central region, where the president is currently touring.