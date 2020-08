Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared a photo of his son Jesse Mahama on social media.

Young Mahama is 18 years old today, August 22, 2020.

And in sharing in his joy, the former president shared a photo of his son and prayed for God’s blessings upon his life as another year has been added to his life.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the photo on his official Instagram page, the former President wrote: HBD Jesse. 18 already. I pray for God’s bountiful blessings on you.

Check it out: