Former President John Mahama has expressed regrets over the non-completion of the Eastern Corridor road during his tenure.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who was on a tour in the Volta region, said this while addressing the chiefs and people of Peki.

“My regret is that we did not complete the famous Eastern Corridor road before we left. By the time we left, all segments of it were being worked on.

“I believe that if the NDC had continued in office today we would not be talking about the Eastern Corridor road,” he said.

The road, which links the Northern part of the country to the South, is still in a poor state despite promises of completion from several governments.

Being the shortest route between the Southern sector and the Northern sector of the country, the 965-kilometre road links five regions; the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Upper East regions.

Mr Mahama has, however, assured residents of completing the road project if re-elected in the December polls.

“It is the number one priority for us. This Eastern Corridor road goes through 21 districts from South and North and you can imagine the number of agricultural products and others that come down this road to be able to reach the markets in Accra and Tema,” he pledged.