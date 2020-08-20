Former President John Dramani has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to a debate on achievements in the area of infrastructure.

Mr Mahama says he is ever-willing and ready to debate President Nana Akufo-Addo any day, anywhere and anytime.

“The president said this election is going to be an election of track records, let’s have a debate between the two of us. Let Nana Akufo-Addo come and sit down, let me sit down and let’s debate our records,” he told a gathering of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at Ketu South on Wednesday.

Mr Mahama’s challenge comes two days after the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, enumerated infrastructural projects undertaken by the current government.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Mahama referred them to 2016 when the New Patriotic Party then in opposition said “we don’t eat infrastructure” when he was embarking on a massive infrastructural development.

OTHER STORIES:

“I see a scramble to grab even KVIPs and any infrastructure in town to tout as an achievement,” he stressed.