Ghanaian winger, Emmanuel Gyasi, is eyeing a call up to the Black Stars following a historic promotion to the Serie A with Spezia Calcio.

Spezia on Thursday night secured the last qualification spot having finished third despite the 1-1 aggregate scoreline against Frosinone.

The winger played a vital role in his side’s qualification to the Italian top-flight division.

Following the historic qualification, the winger in an exclusive interview with Asempa FM revealed that he is eyeing a call up to the national team.

“I’m very happy at Spezia because they take very good care of the players and I feel very comfortable.

“My dream is to play for the senior national team, Black Stars. I can play at both the left and right wings.

“I believe hard work and determination can get me into the Black Stars,” he added.

He also revealed his favourite playing position.

“I can play at both the left and right wings but I will not rule out any position handed to me.”