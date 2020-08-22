Two people, alleged to be goat thieves, were nearly set ablaze by some angry residents of Awutu Bereku in the Central region.

According to a witness, the two young men stormed the town to steal goats and sheep belonging to the chief of the town.

In an interview with Adom News, the witness, identified as Kwame Tetteh, said the chief got hold of one of the suspects while attempting to steal his pregnant goat.

Some angry residents, who have had their livestock stolen before, were seen holding bottles and gallons of petrol ready to set the thieves ablaze.

The two thieves were saved from being burnt to death due to the early intervention of Adom FM‘s Kofi Adjei.