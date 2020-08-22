Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Officers of Cadet Intake 12 have presented an eleven-seater Hyundai Grand Sterex minibus to the Immigration Service Academy.

The new officers, who were commissioned into the service early this year, saw the need for the Academy to have its own bus to help officers who are stationed at the academy work efficiently.

Speaking at the event at the GIS headquarters in Accra, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration, Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh expressed gratitude for the noble and trailblazing gesture and edged others to emulate.



“This is the first of it kind and unprecedented, I will want to use this occasion to entreat others to take a cue,” she said.

The Deputy-Comptroller in-charge of Finance and Administration further said

“we usually hear of requests from the service but this shows we are not always to be at the receiving end but at the giving end too (Luke 6:38).”

Also at the event was the representative of the Intake, ASI Justice Kudwo Nomeshie, who thanked the entire Intake and the leadership of the service for the love shown.

“This donation is also to help subsequent intakes,” he said.

The event was also graced by the Commandant of the Ghana Immigration Service Academy, Chief Superintendent Alex Adu and some senior officers of the service.