The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Monday, August 31, 2020, launch its manifesto ahead of the December polls.

The party’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, announced this at a press conference.

This comes weeks after the party presented a copy of the manifesto to its flagbearer, John Mahama.

“The flagbearer of the NDC has indicated that our manifesto will be launched this month. I am a member of the manifesto launch committee and it was decided that our manifesto will be launched on the 31st of August.

“To those of you who are wondering whether it will be in Accra or another region, it will be in Accra,” he said.

The incumbent government launched its manifesto on Saturday, August 22, in Cape Coast.