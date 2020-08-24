The Management of Primetime, the organisers of Ghana’s most-watched television quiz programme, says the 2020 edition of National Science and Maths Quiz will kick start on September 8, 2020.

Following the ease of coronavirus restriction imposed on the country, the management has decided to start NSMQ 2020 for featured schools and members of the general public.

According to the organisers, the Preliminary Stage will commence September 8 to September 18, 2020, and one-eight stage finals September 28 to October 8, 2020.

“Your favourite Quiz programme returns for a remarkable edition on the 8th of September, 2020 with the Preliminary Stage featuring schools from all 16 regions,” the NSMQ shared.

Primetime said it will, at the appropriate time, give more details on how the NSMQ 2020 competition will be managed as far as the locally transmitted coronavirus is concerned.

NSMQ will start with the Preliminary Stage featuring schools from all 16 regions.

The 2020 edition of the programme was postponed amid the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic that has claimed at least 215 lives as of August 11, 2020.