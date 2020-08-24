A convict, whose name was only given as Sumaila, was given additional two years sentence to his already five years jail term.

Remorseful Sumaila said his only crime was to protest his innocence in court.

He told Crime Check TV that while protesting he cursed that the judge will be sacked one day.

Crime Check TV, which posted the information on its Facebook page, said strangely, the judge was sacked after one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ expose’.

It is unclear who the judge is but Mr Anas’ expose’ has seen the sacking of judges in recent times.

After strongly protesting his innocence in court, Sumaila could not believe it when he was sentenced to five years in prison in hard labour.

He cursed the judge and was given two years additional sentence. Sumaila was wrong in insulting the judge but was it necessary for the judge to have added two more years to Sumaila’s sentence?

In cursing the judge, Sumaila said the judge will be sacked one day. Strangely, he got sacked in the Anas expose’. Will you call it a coincidence or a reflection of Sumaila’s curse?