A native at Abebuom, a village in the Assin South District of the Central region, Baba Abubakar, has allegedly inflicted knife wounds on his wife and two-year-old son.

The suspect is said to have committed the act after his wife separated him in a fight with one Osman, who took advantage of the intervention from the wife and knocked him down.

Narrating the incident on Rainbow Radio, Oheneba Ambrose said the accused alleged that Osman had stolen GH¢ 10.00 from a contribution some residents made to be used as transport fare to another village where a new Mosque was being commissioned.

However, it was revealed that the money was handed over to the Imam who aided in the commissioning.

Angered by the incident, Osman went to the accused’s residence to fight him. It was during the fight that his wife’s attempt to separate them led to a punch that led to his fall.

Mr Abubakar transferred his aggression unto his wife, slapped and allegedly inflicted knife wounds on his wife.

The suspect allegedly attacked the wife with a knife after a friend had asked him to explain the incident to him.

While attacking his wife, their son attempted to stop the father but ended up being injured in the process.

The police are currently on a manhunt for the suspect while his family are currently hospitalised.