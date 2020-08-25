Commercial transport owners in the Cape Coast Municipality and other towns in the Central region have benefited from free fuel through the Ekow Ewusi Foundation.

The Foundation’s free fuel donation became the main side attraction of the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto launch which took place in Cape Coast over the week.

A large number of beneficiary drivers could be seen with stickers of the Foundation on their vehicles in apparent appreciation of the work of the former NPP Chairman of the Central Region, Ekow Horace Ewusi.

There was a distribution of over GHS 100,000 worth of fuel to over 2,000 commercial drivers in selected filling stations in the region, specifically Mfantseman, Cape Coast South and Cape Coast North Constituencies.

At Mfantseman, the Foundation selected Goil, Champion and Pacific filling stations where commercial cars passed through in their numbers for their share of the fuel.

The drivers who were shocked but excited about the donation said the gesture couldn’t have come at a better time considering the effect of Covid-19 on their daily sales.

“The Ekow Ewusi Foundation is aware of the enormity of the challenge the commercial drivers are facing due to Covid-19 so we thought the best way we could help the drivers was to provide some fuel to aid their activities,” Kojo Addo, leader of the Foundation’s delegation for the distribution said.

“Today, we are pleased to share fuel for free as our commitment to commercial drivers towards the adherence to the directive by the president H. E. Nana Addo that the drivers should reduce their capacity as part of the measures in fighting against the pandemic.”

The Ekow Ewusi Foundation is noted for providing assistance in areas such as health, educational and economy.

The Foundation has built schools and computer labs, distributed dual desks, given at least 50 scholarships to students and made payment of medical bills of individuals abandoned at hospitals.

It has also given soft loans to traders, distributed cars for ‘work-and-pay’ to drivers among others.

The founder of the Foundation, Ekow Horace Ewusi said he will continue to support any efforts that aimed at mitigating the impact of Covid-19 as well as support the needy and the less-privileged in society.

