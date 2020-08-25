Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, says he would love to retire at Asante Kotoko but would not rule out a move to Hearts of Oak.

The 2010 Champions League winner was heavily linked to Hearts of Oak in the March transfer window after being spotted training with the Phobians.

However, the former Portsmouth player in an Instagram conversation with fans over the weekend said he would embrace the chance to play for Asante Kotoko and was not ruling out a transfer to Accra Hearts of Oak.

“I love Kotoko. They tried signing me when l was a young player in Kumasi,” he said.

“I would love to retire with them, but l would not rule out Hearts, RTU, King Faisal or Liberty Professionals,” the former Liberty Professionals player added.

The 35-year-old midfielder has been without a club following his exit from Spanish lower-tier team Albacete in June 2019, where he signed a six-month contract.

He was expected to move to PSL side, Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa but the deal could not materialise.

Muntari launched his career with Liberty Professionals before breaking into Europe after signing for Serie A side, Udinese.