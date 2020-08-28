The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has expressed disappointment in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to give the sector the necessary attention in its manifesto.

The Association, in a press release, said it does not want to believe the party did not trivialise the sector that contributes 48% of all gold mined in the country after implementing reforms to sanitise it’s activity.

According to them, after carefully reviewing the NPP’s manifesto, they are

extremely shocked that the party did not capture the sector in its proposed manifesto.

They are, therefore, calling on the NPP government to come out with a document outlining and detailing its intentions for the sector, having reformed it from its informal nature to a more formalised sector.

The Association requests of the party, a policy on the sector to know the next steps in the fight against illegal mining, after waging war in its first term of office.



