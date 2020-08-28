Former Côte d’Ivoire captain, Didier Drogba’s, hopes of becoming president of his country’s football federation were dealt a serious blow after he was informed that he was ineligible to contest in elections set for September 5.

According to the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) Electoral Commission, the striker failed to meet a number of conditions in its eligibility criteria.

Two names he had submitted as his sponsors were declared not to have the necessary authority to do so.

Moreover, different officials from the same organisation also signed his papers with the FIF ruling that they had no authority to do so.

Consequently, he only has the support of two top-tier Côte d’Ivoire clubs rather than the mandated three out of the 14 available teams.

Côte d’Ivoire’s all-time top scorer has faced a number of challenges in his bid to lead the FIF. Despite being a hugely popular figure, he failed to win the backing of a number of important associations to galvanize his bid.

The former Chelsea striker previously said his candidacy is driven by a desire to transform the sport in the country.

FIF’s current first vice president, Sory Diabate, and Yacine Idriss Diallo, a former FIF 3rd vice-president, are the candidates left in contention after another application by Paul Koffi Kouadio was also rejected.

The striker and Mr Kouadio now have a five-day window to appeal against the decision.