Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has disclosed that she has turned a new leaf after meeting multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie.

In a video making rounds, Akuapem Poloo is seen confessing that she is now a changed woman and that henceforth, she will no longer trend negatively following her meeting with Sarkodie.

According to her, she is not worthy of being endorsed by Sarkodie and after their photo together hit the internet, she trended positively for the first time since her debut and that has influenced her to trend positively.

READ ALSO:

She said: “Now that Sarkodie has endorsed my brand, no more negative vibes again. I’m going to trend positively. Sarkodie has changed my life. God used him.”

She thanked Sarkodie and encouraged people to be patient since it was what made her meet the rapper and international act Cardi B.