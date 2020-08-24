Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has turned heads on social media.
Akuapem Poolo has shown massive love for Ghana’s highest rapper, Sarkodie.
The controversial screen goddess couldn’t control herself after meeting Sarkodie for the first time.
Akuapem Poolo has shared a photo of herself and Sarkodie and the actress looked very happy.
In the photos, Akuapem Poloo and Sarkodie were seen wearing all white. From the photo, Akuapem Poloo and Sarkodie couldn’t hide their smiles.
Captioning the photo, she wrote: “My King My Legend, My Boss and My Big Bro. I’m so humbled and blessed to meet you yesterday.”
As expected, social media users couldn’t keep calm and they have reacted to the photo.
My King 🤴 My Legend, My Boss and My Big Bro. I’m so humble and blessed to meet you yesterday🙏 @sarkodie ———————————————————— Yes indeed you are so humble and down to earth🙏 my first time meeting you and seeing you in person God bless you for not looking down on me just to take a picture with me means a lot to me @sarkodie