Barcelona are already planning for life after Lionel Messi and reportedly set to make a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been constantly linked with a move away from Camp Nou after series of altercations with the club’s Board.

Manchester City and Inter Milan are said to be interested in the Argentine superstar if the La Liga side allow him to leave.

SunSport claims the Argentine’s future has divided the Barca board with some behind the sale of the 33-year-old in a bid to fund a revamp of the team.

The publication reveals that Dybala seems unsettled at Allianz Stadium at the moment as he is asking them for improved pay which will see him rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.

Paulo Dybala battle with Lionel Messi during one of Juventus vs Barcelona’s meetings. Photo Credit: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

He wants to earn as much as £260,000-per-week if he must remain at the club beyond this summer.

The La Liga giants have now made the 26-year-old their number one target if Messi decides to end his 17-year relationship with them.

Reports claim that the attacker cut his summer holiday short to hold crucial talks with new Barca boss Ronald Koeman last week.

Radio station RAC1 then reported Messi as telling the Dutchman he was “more outside the club than inside.”

The Argentine was said to be more disappointed after his private conversation with the Dutchman filtered through media space.

Source: Legit.ng