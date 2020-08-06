Actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has opened up on colleague actresses Lydia Forson and Yvonne Okoro pulling out of Kofas Media’s hit comedy movie, ‘Away Bus’ after she joined the cast.

According to her, although she doesn’t know why they opted out at the dying minute, I don’t want to believe it was because of me.

Narrating the incident on Kantanka TV, Akuapem Poloo said the producer of the movie, Kofi Asamoah, added her to the cast at the eleventh hour, a move that surprised her and some other industry players.

He didn’t let people know I was going to be at the conference. So all those who took the scripts that we saw on social media were happy but two days later some of these people who were jumping on the screen said they could not do the movie again.

They rejected their script and I don’t want to believe it was because of me, she said.

Watch the video below: