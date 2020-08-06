Albert Commey has openly admitted that he goofed for claiming CAS has sent the executive summary of the Palmer and Ghana Football Association (GFA) case.

On Tuesday, the renowned football administrator in an interview with Asempa FM claimed that the GFA and Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer have received the final verdict.

But, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Thursday morning, the former Aduana Stars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said he goofed in his submission during the interview.

“I admit I am wrong,” Mr Commey, CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders, told Asempa FM. “Palmer is my friend and I don’t intend to soil our friendship.

“We were all expecting the final verdict on Tuesday and at that time, I was expecting both camps to have a copy of the verdict but I goofed in my submission during my interview,” he added.

Mr Commey, however, reiterated that Kurt Okraku will continue to be the president of the Football Association when the final verdict is released on September 1.

“The status quo will not change,” he said.

“Kurt Okraku will continue to be the next GFA president for the next four years,” he added.

The tribunal was expected to announce the outcome of what has been a prolonged challenge, having rescheduled the date of their ultimate decision from July 17 to August 4.

Mr Palmer dragged the national football’s governing body to court over the displeasure of being “unfairly” disqualified from the GFA’s presidential election in October last year.