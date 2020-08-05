Ghanaian actor, comedian and politician, Seth Kwame Dzokoto, has tied the knot with his girlfriend.

A report gathered indicated the colourful marriage ceremony was held on August 4, 2020.

The private ceremony was held at an undisclosed location with few friends and family members in attendance.

Mr Dzokoto became popular as the host of the ‘Edziban’ show on TV3; which explores Ghanaian food joints and cuisines.

His dream to become a parliamentarian for the residents of Tarkwa Nsuem constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general election didn’t see the light of the day after he was defeated.

But as life goes on, he tied the knot with his lover today to begin another journey of life.

Check out stunning photos from the ceremony below: