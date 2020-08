Ghanaian actor, Kwame Dzokoto, has opened up after photos of him circulated that he had tied the knot with a beautiful woman assumed to be his fiancee.

After the photos went viral, the actor has debunked the assertion in a report sighted by Adomonline.com on Ghanacelebrities’ website.

According to him, the photos are for a commercial they shot, hence Ghanaians should ignore reports that he is married.

