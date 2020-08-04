A daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, is turning heads on social media with her powerful photos.

Mr Appiah’s daughter, identified as Audrey, dropped the photos as she turned a year older on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The set of captivating photos captured Audrey rock colourful African prints with a pony hairstyle.

ALSO READ:

Sharing the photos, she penned a heartfelt message to God for how far she’s come in life.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! I can only give glory to God because he has made it possible. What a lovely day it is to be alive. I have spoken about this day for so many years and it’s finally here. My God of New Beginnings blow my mind in this new season. A massive shout out to my A Team.

Watch the photos below: