Former Ghana coach, James Akwasi Appiah, says he has not been treated fairly by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over his five months unpaid wages.

Coach Appiah, who left his role on December 31 last year, is yet to receive $185,000 from FA.

According to him, the GFA wrote a letter to him drawing his attention to a clause in their contract which stated that the coach should bring anything belonging to the GFA.

He did the needful but the GFA failed to pay his remaining salary and his winning bonus.

“First of all, I must say that I was not aware during my interview with Starr FM because I have been advised not to bring the issue to the public domain,” he told Adom and Asempa FM’s Kobby Stone in an interview.

“But my lawyer reminded the GFA of their responsibility to pay me my remaining salary and bonus since I have returned the car and house but they didn’t reply.

“We waited for a month for them to reply but they didn’t. So my lawyer wrote to them a second letter to inform them. I find their action as disrespectful. I think the issue should not have reached this level.

“I have worked as head coach of the Black Stars and I’m supposed to get what is due me. So to be at home without paying my money is not in the right direction. The FA’s posture means they don’t care about me.

“I think the issue shouldn’t have gotten to this level because if there is respect or the FA has talked to me in a better way, we wouldn’t have reached here. Ghanaians may even think I’m a bad person but that is not the reality on the ground,” he said.

He also descended heavily on the Ghana FA after failing to respond to his letter saying local coaches are not treated properly.

He also argued that he is not different from Ghana coach, Avram Grant adding that he has not been treated properly by the FA

“I don’t know what is wrong with Ghanaians because my situation is just like that of Avram Grant. The FA after parting ways with Grant paid his arrears just in a month. They should ask themselves what I do to survive because I have been home for about eight months now without working.

“We were all here when Dr Kofi Amoah gave you $1million and I understand you are going to get money from FIFA as well. So why don’t they consider paying my money?

“I’m even surprised about the FA for saying the Sports Ministry pays my salary and again told me to go to the Ministry and fight for my money. The thing is, I don’t have any issue with the Ministry because I signed a contract with the FA but not the Ministry. From where I sit, I know the Ministry is helping the FA and even on my appointment letter, former president Nyantakyi’s name is on it and so why do you direct me to go to the Ministry.

“Even if I should go to FIFA, the FA will be responsible but not the Sports Ministry. They should pay my money to settle everything,” he ended.