Instagram model and actress, Akuapem Poloo, has reacted to a photo posted by musician Sister Derby with a comment that has excited her followers on social media.

The former’s post suggests she’s finally found her celebrity lookalike as she wrote, I thought it was me oooo.

While Poloo’s quote may excite many of her followers, it also suggest that she admires Derby, to say the least.

From the photo post, one can agree that there is a striking resemblance between the two celebrities.