Premier League side, Southampton have confirmed the signing of Mohammed Salisu from Spanish La Liga side, Real Valladolid.

The Ghanaian defender has joined the Saints on a four-year deal for a fee of £10.9m.

The 21-yer-old becomes the second player to arrive at Southampton during the summer transfer window.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl told the club’s website: “This is an important signing for us. Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well. He is young and has a great amount of potential, but he is also someone who has the qualities to come in and help the team as soon as he is up to speed with our way of playing.

T̶h̶a̶t̶'̶s̶ ̶n̶o̶t̶ ̶S̶a̶l̶i̶s̶u̶



This IS Salisu!



Can we have our mentions column back now, please? 😆 pic.twitter.com/jC4YEknoyq — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 12, 2020

“I like what I have seen of him so far in his games with Valladolid. He is strong defensively, he is calm with the ball – something that is important in our team – and he has good speed too.

“I think he will fit in well with us and that this will be a good place for him to develop his game further. We have some good centre-backs here and this will be another strong option for us.”

The enterprising centre back featured 30 of Valladolid’s 38 La Liga matches last season. It was his debut season with the first team after graduating from the B team.

Salisu is yet to be capped by Ghana. He missed out on his debut Black Stars call-up last year November due to injury.