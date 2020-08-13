President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, says it’s too early for Ghanaians, especially entertainment pundits to voice out criticisms over Stonebwoy’s alleged clash with rapper Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town.

Though the story first appeared as a rumour, fans are now certain Stonebwoy is no longer at peace with Sarkodie’s management team after his personal aide, Ayisha Modi confirmed the matter but rubbished the heresy that the Bhimnation boss slapped Angel.

Though several reports have emerged with different angles being speculated in the media space, none of the main celebrities involved has stepped up to disclose what truly happened.

Meanwhile, shortly after pundit Mr Logic shared his opinion on the matter on Daybreak Hitz, Mr Mantey said it will only be apt if pundits refrain from sharing their views based on third-party reports.

I was not comfortable with the way Logic was going. It’s a sensitive matter that both parties have decided not to talk about. Whether what she (Ayisha Modi) said is true or false we do not know. The fact that they are not ready to talk should give a signal that they want to handle it differently.

Remember I asked Logic why he is defending everything Stonebwoy; when we do that then we as the leaders, we are becoming like we are taking sides so we will lose the clouds and gravitas we have.

I am a Stonebwoy person and Hitz FM has been part of building the brand but I wouldn’t and haven’t heard from both sides so we should be careful the way we go about it.

If you were not there how are you taking stands? It’s too early to begin to fight each other based on third-hand information, he concluded.