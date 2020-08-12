Shatta Wale is reported to have brought calm between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy after the latter clashed with Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town.

This happened at the rehearsal and pre-recording session of Sarkodie’s ‘Black Love’ concert.

According to a post sighted on the Facebook page of George Britton, artiste manager and entertainment person, Shatta Wale was quick to restore calm at the premises.

Mr Britton called Shatta Wale the ‘peacemaker’, indicating that his presence there at that particular moment was much appreciated.

MORE:

Many people have commented on Mr Britton’s post and are full of admiration for the musician.

Did you know that, Shatta Wale was the one who settled the issue when tempers flared by calming both parties at the grounds? Shatta, The Peace Maker 😂. Posted by George M. Britton on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Jones, for instance, called Shatta Wale the “cornerstone”. Another user, Bless also called him peacemaker while Instagram user, Andrews said Shatta Wale is peace himself.

News went viral that Stonebwoy had punched Angel Town leaving him injured in the left eye.

A misunderstanding between the two led to the fracas with Stonebwoy throwing the punches.

He is also rumoured to have pulled a gun on Angel Town.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has reacted to Stonebwoy’s act by removing his name from the list of artistes billed to perform at his ‘Black Love’ concert.

The event is coming off on Sunday, August 16, 2020.